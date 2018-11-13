‘Batman’ Comic Art Has Fans Seeing the Perfect Costume Idea

Marvel Comics recently gave fans something to talk about when a panel of Captain America got a unique coloring that had fans (literally) seeing Cap’s iconic costume in a whole new light. Now DC Comics is causing the same sort of buzz, as one panel from the new Batman #58 has fans now seeing some great new possibilities for Batman‘s costume:

(Image Credit: Mikel Janin, DC Entertainment)

Videos by ComicBook.com

What you see here is Batman captured in a moment of unique lighting, which renders the hues of his costume (specifically his cape) in quite a unique way. What has DC fans now buzzing is how this image from Mikel Janin invokes the purple cape design of the Batman “Rebirth” costume, and marries it to the classic costume design, which made a return in Batman #54, when Bruce looked to the garment as a way of re-centering himself, after his break up with Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

The notion of Batman somehow getting a costume that is a hybrid of the classic and Rebirth designs now has fans talking about what could be. The two outfits both have grey as their main base, but the Rebirth design added some colorful accoutrements like yellow highlights around the Batman insignia, and that signature purple coloring on the inside of the cape. The classic design is, of course, well-known for its infamous “trunks on the outside” approach. It doesn’t seem all that hard to find a middle road between the two designs; even if DC Comics never goes with that kind of design, it’s still something that fan artists could have plenty of fun with! If you’re out there and have the talent, let us see your best version of a Batman Classic/Rebirth costume concept!

Batman’s costumes are almost as important a culture staple as the character himself. Anytime The Dark Knight gets a new suit – be it on the comic book page or screen – it becomes a cultural talking point, for sure. Those costumes can be as beloved as, say, Michael Keaton’s costume from Batman (1989), or as controversial as, say, the Batman costume from the 2012 “New 52” reboot, or the “Azbat” costume that became a major headline during the ’90s “Breaking of the Bat” story event. Either way, it’s a testament to the power of Batman as a cultural icon that his choice in fashion is always such a topic of discussion, even all these decades later.

You can pick up Batman #58 on store shelves.