Batman #75 Has a Stealth Brooklyn Nine-Nine Easter Egg

There’s nothing more fun than a little fandom crossover, which recently happened for the people who love both DC Comics and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Dan Goor, the sitcom’s co-creator, took to Twitter this week to share a tweet from comics author, Tom King, who posted a panel from Batman #75. If you look closely, the image shows a group of villains in a police station with an exciting easter egg.

Look at the name plates!!! (Thanks to @Mya94563395 for pointing it out to me!) https://t.co/kw2f2z3Zrh — Dan Goor (@djgoor) July 17, 2019

“Look at the name plates!!! (Thanks to @Mya94563395 for pointing it out to me!),” Goor wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the image shows the nameplates for Santiago and Peralta, which are the characters played by Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg on the sitcom. Many people commented on Goor’s post, including Fumero:

“Ohhhh myyy god this is so cool!,” she wrote.

One of the comics’ illustrators, Mitch Gerads, also chimed in:

“I might be a HUGE fan,” he replied.

Other people commented to add to the excitement:

“Omg B99 exist in Marvel and DC confirmed,” @lovestark3000 wrote.

“COOL COOL SO COOL,” @SarcasticCate commented.

The DC Comics website describes Batman #75 as follows:

“‘City of Bane’ begins! Bane’s minions have moved into Gotham City, taken control and are ruling with an iron fist—including rounding up any villain who refuses to sign onto Bane’s program—and Batman is nowhere to be found. At least not the Batman anyone knows. It’s like someone has replaced the real Gotham City with a twisted funhouse-mirror version of it.”

The story was written by King and the art was done by Tony S. Daniel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock), and Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully).

Did you catch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine easter egg in Batman #75? Tell us in the comments!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently streaming on Hulu.