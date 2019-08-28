Batman 80th Anniversary DC Multiverse Wave Includes Red Hood, Alfred, Red Robin and More

Mattel’s Batman 80th anniversary wave of 6-inch DC Multiverse figures is now available to pre-order on Amazon, and they’ve actually included pictures (this has been an issue with every other retailers carrying this line). As you will see, there are some fantastic figures in here – particularly Red Hood, Alfred Pennyworth, and Red Robin. There are six figures in all, and each features over 20 points of articulation and a bonus piece that combines to form Killer Croc.

Pre-order links for each of the Multiverse figures can be found below with shipping slated for October 14th. Note that you won’t be charged for the figures until they ship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Warner Bros. recently released Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set for the series’ 20th anniversary as a follow-up to a similar set that they released for Batman: The Animated Series last year. That set sold out of its 70,000 copy run in just a few months. The Batman Beyond set only has a 50,000 copy run, and it’s been selling like crazy. Expect that to accelerate thanks to this sale.

At the time of writing, the remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $89.30 (11% off) with shipping slated for October 29th. If you pre-ordered at the previous prices don’t worry – you’ll automatically get the discount. That having been said, keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically lock in this discount and any future discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. You should definitely reserve a copy now because it’s only a matter of time before these sell out for good.

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!), and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.