‘Justice League’: New Bruce Wayne And Arthur Curry Photo Revealed

Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry look to be becoming friends in a new image from Justice League.

The image, which was found in Insight Editions’ Justice League: The Official Guide, shows Bruce (Ben Affleck), aka the Batman and Arthur (Jason Momoa), the heir to Atlantis known as Aquaman apparently having a stroll and a casual conversation.

We know from trailers and footage that Aquaman is one of the heroes that Batman recruits into the Justice League to defend against the coming invasion by Steppenwolf and to continue Superman’s legacy.

The text block that accompanies the photo explains some of Aquaman‘s backstory:

Aquaman’s real name is Arthur Curry. His father was human, while his mother came from Atlantean royalty. This means he can survive both above and beneath the waves. Hit Atlantean heritage gives him his superior strength and swimming abilities, while his human ancestry means he can breathe air that would suffocate a typical Atlantean.

According to Jason Momoa, Aquaman’s origin story will be told in much greater detail in the upcoming Aquaman solo movie, which just wrapped filming.

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa says. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.”

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.