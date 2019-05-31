The Dark Knight Sheds Light With the Batwing Desk Lamp

You could buy a basic desk lamp, or you could get a Batman version that’s shaped like the Batwing. We think the right choice is pretty clear. It’s even poseable so you can shed light where you need it. It also serves as a spotlight of sorts for Batman to find action figure enemies on the ground.

The Batman Batwing Poseable Desk Light is available to pre-order here for $59.99 with shipping slated for July. The only question is, do you go for the Batman desk light or do you go for the Star Wars TIE fighter version? How about this Rick and Morty number?…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, Rick and Morty can use their portal gun to travel anywhere in the galaxy or even to any alternate universe. The options are infinite, but they’ve decided to visit your house in this reality for some reason. They could emerge from any tabletop or wall in your home – the choice is yours.

Indeed, Paladone’s Rick and Morty Portal Gun light can be placed on a table like a lamp or mounted on a wall like a sconce to bathe a room in a greenish glow. It can also be powered by USB or 3 AAA batteries, so there’s no wiring required. You can pre-order one right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.