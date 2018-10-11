Batman Actor Ben Affleck Stops Dating Playboy Model to Focus on Family, Sobriety, and Next Project

Ben Affleck recently completed his treatment for alcohol abuse and finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner, and it seems like the Batman actor isn’t done yet making changes in his life.

According to People, Affleck and Playboy model Shauna Sexton are no longer dating with a source claiming Affleck split with her to focus on the things that are important to him, including his next project.

“He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself and being together with her at this time is not something that works,” the source is quoted as saying. “He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

Considering that Affleck had spent time while in rehab to hit the gym as well as the report that he has recently met with Warner Bros. Pictures, some are speculating that “next project” that Affleck is focused on could be The Batman. With Todd Philips and Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker currently in production, many fans are wondering if Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in any upcoming DC Films projects.

“He is back in shape not only for his health, but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again,” a source close to Affleck told Hollywood Life. “He feels he isn’t finished with what he wants to do with the character. There has been talk about replacing him, but he is now seeing what he might lose and really wants to play the character again. Especially seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker character.”

Affleck’s future as Batman has been a question mark for some time and while it’s been rumored that Matt Reeves is looking to go towards a younger version of the character in The Batman, he’s never really said one way or the other if Affleck will be involved.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said at a summer event for the Television Critics Association. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.