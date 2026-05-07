Steam Machine Price Reportedly Leaked

The Steam Machine price has potentially been leaked by a well-known hardware insider, and it’s not going to be cheap if this leak is accurate. Last year, Valve announced the Steam Machine for release in 2026. At the time, there was no word of a precise release date or a price point. And this has not changed. Valve has not revealed either of these salient details, but the expectation with the former is that it’s not going to be cheap due to production restraints, global shipping issues, component shortages, the recent and massive disruption to the oil market, and general runaway inflation. A new report has confirmed these suspicions.

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The good news is that the Steam Machine, unofficially, is not going to cost an arm and a leg like most PC hardware right now. Whether this is because most costs are already accounted for and baked in to intitial supply, we do not know, but it’s being reported that the machine should cost somewhere between $600 and $650. For the sake of comparison, this is more than a PS5, but less than a PS5 Pro, and of course, it’s newer hardware than both.

Steam Machine Too Expensive?

The new report comes specifically from hardware insider Moore’s Law Is Dead, who notes that recent sharp increases in the price of memory and storage components are contributing to the console costing more than originally anticipated.

The first Steam machine, which many forget about because it was a massive flop, was priced at $449, with prices rising for better versions. In 2026, $449 for a novel, niche machine is a great price, but it was pricey for what it was in 2015. And it seems its successor could be in danger of facing the same issue. $600 or $650 in isolation is not a crazy price in 2026, but how much demand is there for such a product at this price point in this economy? Probably not a ton. This could explain why Valve is being cagey with pricing information.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official and it’s all subject to change as well. So far, Valve has not been drawn out for comment, and we do not expect this to change for various reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two, letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.