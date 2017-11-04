Matt Damon Reveals Ben Affleck Has Real-Life Joker

Despite James Corden’s best efforts, he could not get Matt Damon to pick a side in the War of the Batmen.

While appearing alongside Will Arnett on the Late Late Show Damon was asked which was his favorite portrayal, Arnett’s as LEGO Batman or his friend Ben Affleck’s in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Damon, possibly preparing for a future career in politics, deflected the question first by stating that Arnett’s LEGO Batman is Affleck’s favorite version of the character.

Now Arnett can go around saying “Your favorite Batman’s favorite Batman,” so he has that going for him.

But Damon also reflected a humorous story about Affleck’s four-year-old son Sam. It’s been mentioned before that the actor’s child actually believes his father is Batman, having seen him wear the suit, but Damon revealed a funny anecdote about Affleck also fighting a Fed-Ex driver who has become the real-life Joker.

It’s a funny and heartwarming story, with Damon adding that Affleck’s son is one of the reasons the actor takes his role as Batman so seriously. Arnett also explains that Affleck portrays his favorite version of the character, being that he has a dominating and physical presence that deftly personifies the character.

Affleck’s Batman is set to reappear in Justice League, ComicBook’s second most anticipated film, on November 17th. Who knows what the future holds for the character beyond that, however.

