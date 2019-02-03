‘Batman Beyond’ Movie Rumor Debunked

Warner Bros. is not developing an animated Batman Beyond movie under its Warner Animation Group banner, debunking reports the project was being eyed for a 2022 release.

“Not true. We are not working on an animated Batman Beyond movie,” Warner Bros. said in a comment published by TheWrap reporter and scooper Umberto Gonzalez on Twitter Friday.

No, there is NO BATMAN BEYOND movie in development! Their official word is “Not true. We are not working on an animated Batman Beyond movie.” In fact, to be extra sure, it was checked & shot down at Warner Animation Group on feature side, DC FILMS, & WB Animation on TV side. pic.twitter.com/fei3bczq0F — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 1, 2019

Geeks Worldwide was the first to claim the project was in development.

The rumor appeared to be supported by purported leaked concept art that found its way onto Reddit’s DCEU Leaks subreddit. Art pieces showed a seemingly redesigned Terry McGinnis — the teenaged superhero ward of a grizzled and long-retired Bruce Wayne in the original 1999 animated series — and a costume display case in the Batcave holding suits once sported by Batman, Robin, Batgirl and Nightwing.

Before it was debunked, the project was rumored to be a response to Sony Pictures Animation’s Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, centered around rookie superhero Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming into his own as a costumed crime fighter under the tutelage of aged mentor Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

Noted Batman fan and DC Universe fanboy Kevin Smith previously theorized a live-action Batman Beyond movie that sees Batman and Batman Returns star Michael Keaton returned to the role of Bruce Wayne would gross a billion dollars at the box office.

“That would be f— amazing. Could you imagine? Oh my God… that movie makes a billion, right there man,” Smith said on YouTube show Fatman Beyond.

“If you’re like Michael Keaton’s coming back, people like ‘how is that possible?’, and you’re like, ‘because he’s Batman Beyond b—,’ and people are, ‘oh f— we wanted this our whole lives!’ This is f— good and I am down with this. When can we go?”

Other projects now being developed by WAG include a Funko Pop! movie, the upcoming half live-action, half-animated Space Jam sequel, a fully animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, Looney Tunes spinoff Coyote v. Acme starring Wile E. Coyote, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo and DC Super Pets.

