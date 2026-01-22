Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Spin-Off Featuring Aang And Katara’s Daughter

2026 is a big year for Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the adventures of adult Aang and his fellow benders are set to land on Paramount+ later this year. Bridging the gap between the original series and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is planning to reveal some major battles that viewers never had the chance to see. With the sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens, also in the works, a new spin-off story focusing on the only daughter of Aang and Katara has been announced to arrive later this year.

In The Legend of Korra, it was revealed that Katara and Aang eventually tied the knot and had three children of their own. The trio includes the airbender Tenzin, the non-bender Bumi, and Kya, the water bender. Set to arrive later this summer, The Legend of Korra: Kya And The Secret of the Sand will focus on the earlier years of Aang and Katara’s daughter. While the upcoming Dark Horse graphic novel won’t involve a world-ending threat, Kya will be struggling with her inner demons while facing an external threat within the Earth Kingdom. Written by Eisner-nominated writer Kiku Hughes and drawn by artist Alexandria Monik, the upcoming story is set to release on July 28th this summer.

The Legend of Kya

dark horse comics

Alongside the announcement, Dark Horse Comics revealed a description of what bending enthusiasts can expect from this story, focusing on Kya, “While helping Korra recover in the Southern Water Tribe, Kya shares a story from her youth of a time when she was lost and disconnected from herself, far from home in the Si Wong Desert. Young and untested, Kya leaves her family to seek her purpose in the wider world. Hoping to test herself and help struggling communities, she heads to the Si Wong Desert, where scarce resources and fractured communities are making the fringes of the Earth Kingdom increasingly unstable. Kya, arriving in the community of Liyuan to teach healing and help the struggling community defend itself from bandits, finds that the wounds left from decades of conflict run deep, and may be harder to heal than she first thought.”

As mentioned earlier, Aang and his friends are returning later this year with their first feature-length film, though the future will be explored thanks to Seven Havens. Following the Avatar who will arrive following Korra’s adventures, the next television series will see benders dealing with a post-apocalyptic world unlike anything we’ve seen in the Nickelodeon franchise so far. While Seven Havens has yet to reveal when the first episode will premiere, there have been unconfirmed reports that the next Avatar will make landfall in 2027. Much like The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, we have to imagine this will be an animated show destined for Paramount+.

