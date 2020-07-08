The Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Drops to $61

If you're looking for something to do while stuck at home, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set will keep you occupied for a whopping 1092 minutes. It contains all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), a Batman Beyond Funko Pop with chrome paint, and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

At the time of writing, you can grab it here on Amazon for $60.99, which is 39% off the original price and $1 off an all-time low. If you aren't interested in the extras found in this limited edition box set, you can go with the standard edition for $41.09. The Batman: The Complete Animated Series standard Blu-ray set is also available on Amazon for $54.99. A full breakdown of the special features in the Batman Beyond box set can be found below.

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight's 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

"Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn" (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne's relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: "Rebirth, Part 1"; "Shriek"; "Splicers"; and "The Eggbaby."

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been "Smart Rezzed" to improve their quality. These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

"The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage."

