Batman Beyond Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Figure Arrives In The U.S.

Several new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figures from Japanese collectibles maker Kaiyodo are now available in the U.S., but the standout from the wave is definitely Batman Beyond. Terry McGinnis’ high-tech suit looks spectacular, and the figure includes swappable heads and hands, batatangs, and blast effects. It also comes with a pair of detachable wings.

Pre-orders for the Batman Beyond Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $84.99 with free U.S. shipping and a mint condition guarantee. It won’t arrive until November 2025, but you won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep. You can check out additional images in the gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the official description: “Set in the futuristic city of Gotham City 40 years after the main story, 16-year-old high school student Terry McGinnis takes over the name of Batman from the retired, elderly Bruce Wayne. Dressed in a suit packed with futuristic technology, Batman Beyond is now available from Amazing Yamaguchi! The next generation hero born in the anime Batman Beyond has been made into a three-dimensional figure by Amazing Yamaguchi with a dense design based on the comic version. The high-tech suit with power amplification function fits the slim body of an ordinary teenager, creating a unique proportion. The red lines running all over the body also create a new image of the future Batman.”

In addition to the Batman Beyond figure, Kaiyodo has also released new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figures inspired by Attack on Titan, Ninja Gaiden, and Street Fighter. Those figures are also available here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 to $99.99.

In other Batman Beyond merch news, McFarlane Toys recently released a Batmobile vehicle inspired by the animated series. The Gold Label version that came bundled with the 7-inch scale Batman Beyond figure was a Walmart exclusive priced at $99, but is currently sold out. However, the vehicle-only version is still available here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $89.99. On the plus side, The Batman Beyond Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure is roughly 7-inches tall, which means it just might fit in the vehicle.

The Batmobile vehicle will feature lights and sound along with adjustable wings.

Batman Beyond ran from 1999 until 2001, weighing in at 3 seasons and 52 episodes — plus a direct-to-video feature film. It also span off The Zeta Project, which ran for two seasons in 2001 and 2002. The series has also been adapted in comic book form several times, including a six-issue miniseries in 1999 and a 24 issue run that concluded in 2001.