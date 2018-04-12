DC Sends out Save the Date Invitation to Batman & Catwoman’s Wedding

It’s the wedding of the year and DC Comics wants to make sure you don’t miss it. The publisher has released a special Save The Date for the upcoming wedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle.

The Save The Date card is actually a clever listing of the comic book tie-in issues for the monumental event and fans can keep track of those issues on the back of the card. While it’s a little bit different than most real Save The Date cards — they usually don’t ask the recipient to RSVP for the event as that task comes with the invitation itself — this card is a charming piece of marketing for the event. It’s even decorated with little Batman symbols and Catwoman masks. You can check it out in the gallery below.

As for the wedding itself, the big event takes place in Batman #50 which goes on sale July 4th. DC Comics recently released the cover art for that special issue with art by Mikel Janin featuring Batman holding and kissing Catwoman under a rose-decorated portico. Catwoman’s wedding gown appears to be character perfect as well with touches of black lace over what appears to be a blush colored satin. Batman opts for full costume in the image, but both are wearing their cowls — an absolutely perfect touch.

In case you haven’t been keeping up on your Batman comics (and if you haven’t, you can check out our review of the most recent issue, Batman #44 here) Batman proposed to Catwoman in issue #24. The proposal issue was written by Tom King and he will see the storyline through from engagement to wedding. Of course, no wedding is without drama and that goes doubly so for a Batman wedding. Chaos will ensue before the couple makes it down the aisle and as you can see by the titles on the back of the Save The Date, we’ll be seeing several old foes popping up: Ra’s Al Ghul, Hush, The Riddler, and even the ultimate Batman villain, The Joker. You can check out a synopsis for Batman #50 below — and don’t forget to Save The Date.

“In a Batman story by Tom King and artist Clay Mann, The Joker gets word about the wedding between the Bat and the Cat, and he’s not happy. With the wedding story arc reaching its climax in Batman #50 on sale July 4, The Joker will be that one wedding guest most likely to speak now and not hold his peace at all.”

Batman #50 lands in comic shops July 4.

Will you be “in attendance” for Batman and Catwoman’s wedding? Sound off in comments below!