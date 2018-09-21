‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Cracks Harsh Jokes About Batman’s Penis Exposure

One of Batman‘s newest DC Comics adventures is getting some attention — and it looks like it’s even made its way to late night television.

The monologue on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers made several jokes about Batman: Damned #1, a new comic that briefly features a look at the Dark Knight’s genitals. The jokes about Batman’s penis begin around 2:30 into the video, which you can check out above.

The trio of jokes range pretty wildly, from Meyers being glad that “Batman’s parents aren’t alive to see this”, to a pretty great pun about Mr. Freeze. And since Meyers has expressed his love for comics in the past – inviting comic writers like Tom King and Brian Michael Bendis, and asking Ava DuVernay about the early days of the New Gods movie – fans can know that the quips come from a good place.

Batman: Damned #1 has caused quite a stir in the day-or-so since its debut, with DC fans having all kinds of reactions to seeing Batman’s junk. As was announced earlier today, DC Entertainment will be censoring the scene in any subsequent reprints of the issue, and is already doing so with digital copies.

You can read the synopsis for Batman: Damned #1 below.

“DC BLACK LABEL, the highly anticipated new imprint from DC Comics, starts here!

The Joker is dead. There is no doubt about that. But whether Batman finally snapped his scrawny neck or some other sinister force in Gotham City did the deed is still a mystery.

Problem is, Batman can’t remember…and the more he digs into this labyrinthian case, the more his mind starts to doubt everything he’s uncovering.

So who better to set him straight than…John Constantine? Problem with that is as much as John loves a good mystery, he loves messing with people’s heads even more. So with John’s “help,” the pair will delve into the sordid underbelly of Gotham as they race toward the mind-blowing truth of who murdered The Joker.

BATMAN: DAMNED is a bimonthly super-natural horror story told by two of comics’ greatest modern creators—a visceral thrill-ride that proudly puts the “black” in BLACK LABEL.”

Batman: Damned #1 is in stores now.