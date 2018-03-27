Gorgeous New ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ Concept Art Revealed

Even as the Batman movie franchise continues to progress and evolve with Ben Affleck’s Batman in the DC Extended Universe, many movie fans still retain fond memories and reverence for Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

Some twelve years after the release of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Trilogy is still making headlines, and thanks to CBR, we have some beautiful concept art from all three of Nolan’s films to share with you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the photo gallery above, where you will find some very different designs for iconic characters (Bane, The Joker, Two-Face) and scenes from Nolan’s Dark KNight Trilogy. Even though we never got to see these concepts realized in the films, they still make for some inspiring art, which gets the imagination going. Kind of like reading a really cool Batman Elseworlds comic.

In the wake of Nolan’s game-changing trilogy, we’ve gotten the early stumbles of a DC Extended Universe that tried to achieve similar success and acclaim. However, things seem to be turning around now, as Wonder Woman has been a record-breaking success for the studio, with Justice League on the way this fall, and Ben Affleck’s highly-anticipated solo Batman movie still in the works.

Beyond Batman himself, we’ve gotten a controversial new Joker thanks to Jared Leto’s debut in Suicide Squad. Leto’s Joker will also be featured in Suicide Squad 2 and his own spinoff with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. If that wasn’t enough, a standalone Joker origin movie is also being planned, with The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips directing and Martin Scorsese producing.

Ben Affleck’s Batman will return in Justice League on November 17th.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!