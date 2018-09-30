Zack Snyder Releases New Image of Batman Emerging From the Shadows

Director Zack Snyder is offering fans yet another look behind-the-scenes of the DC Extended Universe, this time with a never-before-seen photo of Batman.

Snyder released the new photo of the Dark Knight stepping out of the shadows on a rooftop onto Vero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Fans will notice the name “Richard” attached to the photo. That is because this photo is not of Ben Affleck as Batman as he played the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. Instead, this is Affleck’s stunt double, Richard Cetron, beneath the cowl.

Snyder directed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but those were only the first three parts of his planned five-act DC Universe story. Snyder has previously suggested that Batman may have died before the end of that story if he had been allowed to complete it.

Now Batman’s future in the DC Extended Universe, and indeed the entire shared cinematic universe looks to be going in a new direction. Affleck may be out as Batman after being frustrated with how much time it has has taken from his schedule, more than he was originally told. Warner Bros. is reportedly frustrated that Affleck as Batman hasn’t been the equivalent of what Robert Downey Jr. was as Iron Man for Marvel Studios. Affleck recently returned to rehab, which may further complicate matters, and Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman may be the final nail in that coffin.

There were rumors that Batman would appear in The Flash’s solo movie, though those plans are now reportedly uncertain. The film was at one time referred to as Flashpoint, suggesting it could alter the entire DCEU in the same way that its namesake comic book event rebooted the DC Comics Universe, but now that title is uncertain as well.

How do you feel about this new photo of Batman in the DC Extended Universe? Let us know in the comments!

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.