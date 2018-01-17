Batman Dons A New Costume In Batman #39

The Dark Knight got some new threads this week, but not everyone is a fan.

Spoilers incoming for Batman #39, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In Batman #39 fans learn of an eternal vow that the Dark Knight and Wonder Woman made long ago to The Gentle Man, a warrior who fights the endless hordes of Gehenna. To honor their deal Batman dons some new gear, opting for a Batsuit that is much more medieval inspired.

As you can see in the image, the suit is actually pretty slick, making him into a Bat-knight as it were. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan, with Catwoman telling Bruce he looks “ridiculous”. Wonder Woman tries to show her support, but Batman even admits he’s not the biggest fan of it either.

So, who is The Gentle Man? The hordes of Gehenna exist in another realm, but the monstrosities there are derived from the sin of man. As a result, they are always trying to break through to our realm and are endless in number. The only thing standing in their way is The Gentle Man, who has been fighting them for thousands of years.

Long ago the Justice League ended up in this realm and fought by his side. It was then that Batman and Wonder Woman made him a deal that they would take his place for a little while when he needed to rest, and in Batman #39 he takes them up on it. It remains to be seen how long they’ll be there, but let’s just say hopefully Batman’s armor is made to last.

Batman #39 is written by Tom King with pencils by Joelle Jones and colors by Jordie Bellaire. The official description is listed below.

“SUPERFRIENDS finale! Since the beginning, the friendship between Batman and Wonder Woman has stood at the heart of the DC Universe. Now that friendship is coming apart, and as it does the universe itself begins to crumble. Don’t miss the conclusion of Batman’s epic team-up with Wonder Woman!”

Batman #39 is in comic shops now.