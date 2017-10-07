Ben Affleck Explains How Batman Is Humanized In ‘Justice League’

Buckle up, Batman fans.Justice League is nearly upon us and Ben Affleck — the actor behind the Caped Crusader in the DC team-up flick — spoke with Geek magazine to discuss how his character will have changed between the events of Batman v. Superman and Justice League.

According to Affleck, fans will be able to expect a much more humanized version of the character after seeing Bruce just a bit intense in BvS.

“Justice League is a big change tonally because you now have the personalities of all these different characters coming together,” Affleck told the magazine.”It gives you a chance to infuse a lot of humor into the scenes.”

He went on to explain that Bruce, while not the playing-with-others type, knows it’s something he has to do to help save the world.

“For Bruce, he’s having to open up and play well with other because he knows he needs them,” reflected Affleck.”So while he doesn’t lose sight of how serious the threat is, he’s humanized by the Flash’s earnestness, Diana’s warmth, even Aquaman’s needling.”

Afflecks comments were located in a much bigger spread, which can all be read in Geek.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

