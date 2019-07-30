Batman: Hush Flips “The Birds and the Bees” Talk on Its Head

While the subject of Batman: Hush is more or less the same as it was in the comic book source material, there are some significant differences between its page and screen existence. One such difference is Damian Wayne, Batman’s son (fathered by Talia Head, the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul). When Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee were doing “Hush” in the comics, Grant Morrison had not yet conceived of Damian — but in the loose continuity of DC’s animated feature films, Damian Wayne has been around for quite some time, and now…well…here comes the “Hush” story. The result is that Damian somewhat hilariously objects to the relationship between his father and Selina Kyle.

In the film, as in the comics, Bruce decides that while his feelings for Selina are real, it is not really tenable for the two of them to continually carry out rooftop romances while dressed as Batman and Catwoman. Approaching her out of costume instead, Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle enter into a romance. This doesn’t thrill Damian who, among other things, calls some of his father’s judgment — including his own history with Talia — into evidence during a strange lecture that turns the head on your typical birds-and-the-bees talk.

“I must insist you use protection,” Damian tells his father. “And another thing, cover your drink!”

The latter is, of course, a reference to when his mother drugged Bruce in order to seduce him. The former is just because Damian is so astonishingly self-centered it would be difficult for him to imagine anybody else getting a modicum of attention he believes he is due. Bruce’s son is a bit like The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy‘s Zaphod Beeblebrox, who said, “if there’s anything more important than my ego on this ship, I want it caught and shot right now.”

An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham’s Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life – which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. Bonus features on Batman: Hush include the all-new DC Showcase animated short, Sgt. Rock; a fascinating featurette focused on Selina Kyle/Catwoman entitled “Batman: Love in Time of War;” an Audio Commentary featuring executive producer James Tucker, director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker; a sneak peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines; and two episodes from The Batman/Superman Hour.

The film is now available on digital video on demand services, and will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and the DC Universe streaming service on August 6, 2019.