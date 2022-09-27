Batman and Joker Are in an Uneasy Alliance in The Deadly Duo Trailer

A trailer for Marc Silvestri's Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo teases the uneasy alliance between The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. The two DC characters have one of the greatest rivalries in comics, and seeing them work together in The Deadly Duo is all the more fascinating. What could possibly cause Batman and Joker to put aside their differences? Thankfully, the Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo trailer answers some of those questions. The series is under DC's Black Label imprint, meaning it's out of the main continuity and is for mature readers.

"Deadly Duo is a buddy cop horror story," Marc Silvestri says to begin the trailer. "We begin with a dilemma that The Joker finds himself in. You definitely get the idea that something is going on here, and it has something to do with The Joker. Then we move to Batman doing his Batman stuff. He's investigating a crime. He realizes The Joker has done something that gives Batman no out, and by the end of the first issue, they're teammates. Hence the title, Deadly Duo."

The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime find themselves in an uneasy alliance in @Marc_Silvestri's BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #1, coming November 1: https://t.co/irbzIbmuXE pic.twitter.com/ZhVPWmo9Yp — Batman (@Batman) September 22, 2022

Silvestri adds how conversations with DC Publisher Jim Lee led to the creation of The Deadly Duo. It's been more than seven years since Silvestri started working on the project, but he can now take pride in writing and drawing the entire seven-issue series.

"Batman and The Joker are two of the world's most iconic characters and have been at each other's throat's for more than 80 years," Silvestri said when Deadly Duo was first announced. "I always thought it would be pretty entertaining to have them on the same side so I wrote a story about it. Needless to say, stuff happens."

The description of the story reads: "The conflict between Batman and The Joker has been one of the most storied in all of literature. Always adversaries, they've rarely had to work together, but this November iconic storyteller Marc Silvestri tells the ultimate tale of a fragile alliance between The Dark Knight and The Clown Prince of Crime in Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo, a seven-issue DC Black Label limited series arriving in comic book stores and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, November 1."

