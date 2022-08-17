New Batman & Joker Series By Marc Silvestri Announced





Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo was just revealed by DC Comics. Marc Silvestri leads a DC Black Label series that he writes and illustrates. Fans will get their hands on the dark take on Gotham this November. The Clown Prince of Crime and The Dark Knight are actually teaming-up in this title. Something big is brewing in the city and it will take both of their considerable skills to address the threat. Silvestri is known for his work with DC for decades now. However, this is only the second time he's provided interior art for the company. (The previous effort was 1996's Batman: Black & White.) He wrote up a statement to go along with this announcement.

"Batman and The Joker are two of the world's most iconic characters and have been at each other's throat's for more than 80 years," says Silvestri. "I always thought it would be pretty entertaining to have them on the same side so I wrote a story about it. Needless to say, stuff happens."

(Photo: DC Comics/Adam Si)

One of the biggest draws for collectors will be the multiple different covers with all-star artists. Greg Capullo, Jorge Former, Kyle Hotz, Kelley Jones, Christopher Mitten, Jim Lee, and Yannick Paquette will all play a role. Of course, Silvestri will provide some of the covers as well. Each one is printed on Card Stock.

Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming title: "The conflict between Batman and The Joker has been one of the most storied in all of literature. Always adversaries, they've rarely had to work together, but this November iconic storyteller Marc Silvestri tells the ultimate tale of a fragile alliance between The Dark Knight and The Clown Prince of Crime in Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo, a seven-issue DC Black Label limited series arriving in comic book stores and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, November 1."

They also dropped a description for Issue #2: "Batman and The Joker's relationship is off to a rocky start, but differences need to be put aside in a hurry, as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City Police Department. Hopefully, they can work together fast, while there's something left of Jim Gordon!"

All covers for Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 and #2 are card stock, and each 32-page issue is priced at $4.99. The first issue goes on sale Tuesday, November 1 and #2 follows on Tuesday, December 6.

