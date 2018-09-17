Jon Hamm Interested in Playing Batman

Quite a lot of names have been thrown out to theoretically play Bruce Wayne/Batman, and it sounds like one of the most popular “fan casts” would theoretically be on board.

In a recent interview on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth (via The Hollywood Reporter), Jon Hamm addressed the possibility of him portraying Batman in a live-action setting. As the Mad Men and Baby Driver star explained, he would be more than willing to take on the role, considering what the film’s story is.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

For those who have been keeping up with the DC Comics rumor mill, this is surely an interesting notion, as previous rumors suggested that Hamm wanted to “steal” the Batman role away from Ben Affleck. This sparked a bit of fan push to see Hamm take on the role, or the role of iconic Batman antagonist Hush.

But according to Hamm, he’s never actually spoken to anyone about the possibility of taking on the role.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Even then, it’s unclear if and when Hamm would potentially suit up as the Caped Crusader, considering what appear to be DC’s current plans for the character. The recent reports surrounding Matt Reeves’ The Batman have suggested that the film might be eyeing a younger actor to portray Bruce Wayne, as a way to potentially showcase the early days of the DCEU’s Batman. Seeing as Hamm is actually a year older than Affleck, that might not be the context we’d see him put on the cowl.

Would you want to see Jon Hamm play Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.