The latest action figure in McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse lineup is based on Batman as he appeared in the pages of Justice League’s Amazo virus story arc from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. It involves a strange disease that has the world on lockdown – a scenario that probably seemed unlikely in 2014 when the comics were released.

If you’re unfamiliar with the storyline, the Amazo virus was created by Lex Luthor and transforms normal humans into metahumans while stripping superheroes of their powers – hence Batman’s Hazmat Batsuit. So, not exactly what we’re dealing with in 2021.

The McFarlane Toys Amazo Virus Hazmat Suit Batman figure is 7-inch scale and features up to 22 points of articulation, a base, and a collectible art card. A Gold Label version of the figure also features a light-up chest symbol that activates when you push in the air tank on his back. Pre-orders for the standard figure are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. The Gold Label figure is a Target exclusive that is currently sold out, but may return on the release date which is set for November 25th. Keep tabs on this Target link for a restock.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently opened up pre-orders for a collection of 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures based on last year’s Batman: Three Jokers comic book seres – also from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. As the name implies, the story involves Batman investigating crimes that appear to be committed by three different Jokers – The Criminal (classic Joker), The Clown (a Golden Age-style prankster Joker), and The Comedian (a sadistic, serial killer Joker).

The McFarlane Toys wave of figures from the Three Jokers storyline includes The Clown, the Criminal, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood, all of which are available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 each. The release date is set for November 25th and you won’t be charged until the figures ship. Collectors can also get a case of six figures here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 that includes two Batman figures, free shipping and a Mint Condition Guarantee.

