What Jon Hamm Could Look Like as Batman Villain Hush

Details about Matt Reeves’ upcoming solo Batman movie, theoretically starring Ben Affleck, are still more rumor than reality, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming up what they’d like the film to include. Batman fans can add Jon Hamm as the DC Comics villain Hush to that list.

Popular fan artist BossLogic has put together an imagining of what Hamm could look like as Tommy Elliott, Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend turned vengeful villain. This would obviously be Hush during his early encounters with Batman before he surgically altered his face to be identical to Bruce Wayne’s face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

“Even tho The Penguin was hinted, I’d love to see Hush on the big screen, one of my fav #batman villains,” BossLogic wrote on Instagram. “#jonhamm is a fantastic actor, killed it in Baby Driver loved the switch in his character.”

As BossLogic mentions, it is not Hush but the Penguin who is currently rumored to be the primary villain of the next Batman movie. Josh Gad was the first actor to tease that he may be interested in playing the role, though Nick Frost has now thrown his hat into the ring as well.

While Andy Serkis didn’t mention the Penguin specifically, he did say he’d like to reteam with Reeves the Batman movie after they worked together on the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, so BossLogic imagined what Serkis might look like as the Penguin as well.

Hamm was rumored to play Mr. Sinister, a major X-Men villain, in the post-credits scene to The New Mutants, but plans apparently changed when the film was delayed for significant reshoots. Hamm is lending his voice to the X-Men television series Legion as the mysterious, unseen narrator, leading us to wonder if Hamm could join the X-Men movie universe after all.

Tommy Elliott was created by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb as the title villain for their 2003 story Batman: Hush, first appearing in Batman #609 (though not in his full supervillain regalia until Batman #619). Tommy was Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend. When Tommy’s parents nearly died in a car accident, Bruce’s father, the surgeon Thomas Wayne, performed an emergency operation that saved his Tommy’s mother.

It turned out that Tommy actually severed the brake line of his parents’ car to cause the accident, hoping they would die and that he would be left young and wealthy. That Thomas Wayne saved his mother foiled those plans, and Tommy never forgave the Wayne family. He learned that Bruce Wayne was Batman from the Riddler and set about manipulated Batman’s enemies and allies to finally achieve his revenge.

When this plan was foiled, Hush returned in the “Heart of Hush” storyline after surgically altering his own face to be identical to Bruce Wayne’s, allowing himself a way to torment Batman and his allies from within.

Would you like to see Hamm play Hush in a Batman movie? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman will reportedly begin production in 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.