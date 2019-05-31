Report: Warner Bros. to Make Official Batman Movie Announcement “Imminently”

Following the news that Robert Pattinson won the battle to be cast as Batman by Warner Bros., it is expected that the studio will release an official statement “imminently.” The news of the casting has only been revealed in reports from various outlets, but Warner Bros. has not officially gone on record with any statements regarding the upcoming movies from director Matt Reeves. Pattinson was competing with Nicholas Hoult for the part.

“Expect an announcement imminently,” Deadline reports. “Pattinson has been considered a frontrunner because the filmmaker liked him, but the studio was torn between him and Nicholas Hoult, and wanted both of the actors on tape because this is such a big decision on a cornerstone Warner Bros DC franchise. Those meetings happened yesterday, I’m told, and the decision was made.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming trilogy of movies is not expected to incorporate any narrative elements of the DC films which featured Ben Affleck as Batman. Affleck appeared in a trio of films, building story elements through Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. The Reeves films, expected to start releasing in 2021, will start fresh as Pattinson steps in as the Caped Crusader.

“Look, I’m just starting Batman because literally, [War for the Planet of the Apes], as I just said, we finished about a week ago and now we’re publicizing it,” Reeves told ComicBook.com in 2017. “So, we haven’t even begun on Batman. For me, what’s always important is to try and find a personal way in. In that way, I do feel like I relate to actors. It’s about understanding emotionally, the way something is. I see this parallel between Caesar and Batman, really, which is this idea of these characters who are grappling with their own struggle and trying to do the right thing in an imperfect world and, so, I do really relate it to that kind of idea.”

Pattinson becomes the next in a long line of actors who have played Batman. He follows names such as Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Adam West, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale.

What sort of reveals or details are you hoping to hear about the upcoming Batman movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them to me on Instagram or Twitter!

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.