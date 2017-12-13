Multiple Batman Movies Are Coming to Netflix in January

Holy streaming service, Batman!

Early Wednesday morning, Netflix released the complete list of every title being added to the site’s lineup in January. Much to the surprise, and delight, of comic book fans, multiple Batman titles were found on the upcoming roster.

On January 1, five total Batman films are going to launch on Netflix, bringing joy to the hearts of DC Comics fans everywhere.

Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and Batman Begins are all being added to the streaming service at the same time. For those keeping track, that’s the entire Tim Burton franchise as well as the first of Christopher Nolan’s films.

The added movies represent every live action Batman film that was released from 1989 to 2005, and include four different actors in the titular role. Michael Keaton is Bruce Wayne in Batman and Batman Returns, Val Kilmer stars in Batman Forever, George Clooney gets his Bat-nipples in Batman & Robin and Christian Bale begins his trilogy as the Caped Crusader in Batman Begins.

It is slightly disappointing that Nolan and Bale’s entire trilogy isn’t being released on the streaming service. While Batman Begins will be available for viewers, both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises have been left off. Hopefully they will be added in the near future.

All five Batman titles will hit Netflix on New Year’s Day.