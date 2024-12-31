DC Gives Batman a New Love Interest (And She May Have Figured Out His Identity)

It’s not uncommon for Batman to find a love interest, but what is uncommon is the woman in Bruce Wayne’s life may have uncovered his double life. Superheroes always have to juggle keeping their heroic and normal lives separate. It’s become a running trope in superhero comics for the hero to fall in love with someone who may discover their secret identity. The only difference is how compelling a story can the storyteller make out of it. For Batman, this comes in the form of a woman who has ties to his past, and has already reshaped his present. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Detective Comics #1092. Continue reading at your own risk!

Detective Comics #1092 comes from the creative team of Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin, and Wes Abbott. It’s Part 3 of “Mercy of the Father” as Batman and Robin investigate the murders of juvenile criminals. A side story involves Bruce Wayne reconnecting with a childhood friend named Scarlett Martha Scott. Scarlett went from living in a Wayne shelter to becoming WayneTech’s youngest-ever chief geneticist. She’s come up with what can only be considered a fountain of youth treatment. The Sangraal can extend a life and make it feel youthful and exuberant, healing any aches and pains along the way.

Batman has resisted the urge to use enhancements in the past, but he actually goes through with being one of the few selected for this process. Is it because Batman is feeling his age? Is his recent MCL tear attributing to his change of heart? Or is it because the beautiful woman from his past is the one offering the treatment, and she may already know he’s the Dark Knight?

image credit: dc

Batman’s new love interest knows he’s keeping secrets

When Bruce starts to talk to Scarlett about offering Sangraal to the larger population, Scarlett becomes noticeably spooked and scared by the conversation. Bruce can tell that someone is listening to their conversation inside Theromise Health headquarters, so they change locations to an intimate dinner date. The topic of Scarlett’s mother, who may have been involved with the killer of Batman’s parents, Joe Chill, leads to the date ending prematurely. As Bruce and Scarlett begin walking home, a group of muggers appear.

Before Bruce can attempt to take them down, Scarlett shows off her fighting prowess by defending herself. The altercation brings Bruce and Scarlett closer, which of course leads to them sleeping together. Afterwards, Scarlett comments on the many scars across Bruce’s body. He came up with excuses for them during his Sangraal full-body examination, but Scarlett is a trained geneticist and can make out bullet wounds. “I think you have some secrets, Bruce Wayne,” she says, hinting that she may be onto him.

DC is turning Batman into a super soldier

image credit: dc

The Sangraal that Bruce Wayne took appears to be linked to the juvenile deaths taking place across Gotham City. A masked woman with red hair — who appears physically similar to the doctor administering Scarlett’s Sangraal — is the one killing these teenagers, and a shadow organization with a grail symbol is trying to cover her tracks. Batman and Robin encounter these grail agents at a recent crime scene.

Batman’s injured knee is already healing itself, and he feels younger and more vibrant following his Sangraal treatment. Robin even comments on how Batman slept for multiple hours, which is a rarity. Robin theorizes that Sangraal is improving Batman’s neuroplasticity. Tests on Batman’s blood find traces of other platelets, alluding to the serial killer draining blood from younger individuals and giving it to the wealthy Sangraal test subjects.

These types of improvements are similar to how the super-soldier serum gave Steve Rogers enhanced abilities. Sure, Batman doesn’t have super-strength, speed, or endurance on the level of Captain America, but the results aren’t far off. It’s highly unlikely that Batman continues to take Sangraal, especially after he finds out how it’s tied to these deaths. And we’ll have to see if Scarlett truly does know that Bruce Wayne and Batman are one and the same.