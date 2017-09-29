Batman Ninja, A New Anime Take on the Dark Knight, Is Coming to New York Comic Con

One of Warner Bros.’ animation panels at next week’s New York Comic Con will be in support of Batman Ninja — and if you had not heard of it before now, you aren’t alone.

Batman Ninja has not officially been announced yet, but according to its New York Comic Con panel description, it is a feature-length project from Warner Bros. Japan, and will be coming to the Main Stage at the Javits Center from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here is the official description from the panel:

Warner Bros. Japan and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment team for an eye-popping addition to the Batman animated legacy with Batman Ninja, a spectacular, all-new anime film coming in 2018. Be among the first to witness the premiere of colorful footage from this imaginative take on Batman and many of his connected characters.

Panelists will include director Jumpei Mizusaki, character designer Takashi Okazaki, screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima, English-language screenwriters Leo Chu & Eric Garcia and some potential special guests.

Okazaki is best known for his beloved manga Afro Samurai. Nakashima was head writer for Kamen Rider Fourze and is the head writer for Trigger’s first animated series, Kill la Kill. Mizusaki is best known for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The last Batman anime, titled Batman: Gotham Knight, came out in 2008 and featured a lot of Batman-familiar American talent behind it, including Bruce Timm and Kevin Conroy. It was marketed in the U.S. as having ties to the world of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.