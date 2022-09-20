Batman: One Bad Day - Two-Face #1 Review: The Duality of Man

Two-Face has long been one of my all-time favorite Batman villains, even in spite of a relative lack of quality stories. Regardless of the many misses in the past, Harvey Dent is a character who remains so obviously filled with dramatic potential and thematic depth. Whether it's his origins tied to law & order in Gotham City or the wonderful simplicity of a motif designed to address crime, punishment, and visual metaphor, Two-Face is an obvious member of the A-list and that makes any talented take on the character merit anticipation. Writer Mariko Tamaki, artist Javier Fernandez, and colorist Jordie Bellaire are all amongst the best creators working in their respective fields at DC Comics today, which makes their collaboration on Batman: One Bad Day – Two-Face a seeming must-buy; it meets the hype.

The second outing of the One Bad Day title focuses more strictly on its eponymous premise as the events of this story focus upon a single day in Harvey Dent's life – the celebration of his father's 88th birthday party. Harvey has been released from Arkham and been appointed to his previous role as District Attorney once again, adhering closely to recent continuity in the Batman line (and leaving it unclear whether or not One Bad Day is immediately considered canon). Batman and his allies struggle to track down threats made against Harvey's father, while Harvey focuses on his return to society. It's an engaging premise that successfully builds upon reader expectations.

What's most fascinating about the plot is the different perspectives others hold about Harvey. For Batman he remains a friend in need of saving, while Batgirls like Stephanie Brown provide substantially different takes on the reformed criminal. Tamaki emphasizes the gendered difference in how people perceive Harvey with Steph insisting that there's only one Harvey responsible for all he's done, both good and bad. It's this feminist lens that proves most revealing by the end of One Bad Day – Two-Face as it provides a new take not only on Two-Face, but Batman and their long-lasting friendship, as well.

While the story does offer new perspectives on the iconic villain, it's the presentation of his "one bad day" by Fernandez and Bellaire that transforms the issue from an interesting concept into must-read Batman comics. Maintaining Two-Face's grisly visage, even as he is reformed, makes every panel he inhabits an opportunity. Following their decisions and struggles is informed by how their face is presented on the page, with no hesitation to make the peeled-back lips or one wide eye more palatable. Fernandez adjusts his style throughout the comic, presenting a number of backgrounds and panels with greater degrees of abstraction. In addition to always understanding the immediate physicality of a scenario, he and Bellaire infuse most splash panels with a potent emotional reality, too.

Batman: One Bad Day – Two-Face reassures readers of this series' tremendous potential with an (appropriate) second installment that sheds new light on an old villain from some of the most talented creators working with DC Comics today. Every tool is honed in developing a single, satisfying Two-Face tale, including machinations that build upon his simple motif and images that will linger long after the last page. Two-Face is allowed to be more complex than a simple duality of good and evil, and Tamaki makes it clear the complexity of a single person ought to be sufficiently terrifying. With Fernandez and Bellaire delivering dark notes in perfect style, this is one issue no fan of Two-Face or Gotham villainy should consider missing.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Javier Fernandez

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by Javier Fernandez and Jordie Bellaire