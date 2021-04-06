Batman and Oracle Make Big Changes to the Bat-Signal

✖

After the fallout of Joker War and the Infinite Frontier beginning, Batman has found himself with an all-new status quo in Gotham City. Not only is the Dark Knight Detective without his riches, his traditional BatCave, and even a decent Batmobile, but his Bat-Signal is actually getting an upgrade, sort of. Batman doesn't have many friends in the GCPD anymore as Commissioner Gordon has retired (replaced by Renee Montoya) and Mayor Christopher Nakano has a very Anti-Batman policy. To that end the Bat-Signal won't be sitting at police headquarters, and Oracle has a big idea.

Revealed in the pages of Batman #107, Oracle tells Batman that she's developed a new version of the Bat-Signal to have around Gotham but this time there will be more than one. "It's not like the cops are going to put the old one back on the roof of the central precinct with Nakano in office," Barbara says. "But I think it's important to remind people that you're still out there. And I want a way to keep in touch when you turn off your radio."The plan includes developing twelve different Bat-Signals to put across rooftops around Gotham. These signals won't ever appear on the same roof twice and will be picked up and relocated by the members of the Bat-Family after just one use.

"Signal goes up, and you go to meet A Gordon on top of a weird old building, and find out about the crisis of the day," she adds.

The new signals aren't out yet by the issue's end but we can fully expect them to get some use as the problem with the Scarecrow is only heating up.

You can find the full cover art and solicitation for the next issue of Batman below.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

BATMAN #108

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

card stock variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 5/4/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Batman goes undercover to infiltrate the transhumanist gang known as the Unsanity Collective and learn more about their sudden appearance in Gotham. And what nefarious plans does Simon Saint have for Arkham Day survivor Sean Mahoney? How does it connect to the Magistrate?

And in part two of the action-packed, bone-rattling Ghost-Maker backup story…can our hero stand up to the horror of Kid Kawaii?

Plus, don’t miss the debut of the mysterious Miracle Molly!