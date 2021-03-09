DC Comics The Joker #1 Reveals Jim Gordon's New Job

✖

Spoilers for DC's The Joker #1 below! The comic may be called "The Joker" but DC's new series puts the focus primarily on former Commissioner James Gordon for most of its pages. Writer James Tynion IV and artist Guillem March pick up from the "Joker War" arc in the former's Batman run which has Gordon now firmly retired from the police force. As a result he's a man wandering the town looking for purpose, as the issue shows him visiting iconic locations (and even still meeting with Batman) around town. In the end Gordon gets a new job offer, and it's what will propel this comic forward: hunt down and kill The Joker.

After standing over the grave of his son, Gordon is ambushed by a mysterious woman named Cressida and her equally mysterious giant bodyguard. At a fancy mansion she reveals that she's representing some private families who have had enough of The Joker and: "Rather than wait for another attack, we would like to see him taken of the board. And we thought you would be the perfect man to hunt him for us." They offer Gordon private intelligence, s bank card no spending limit, plus $25 million "upon completion," and by that they mean killing The Joker.

Given Gordon's history with the character these mystery benefactors believe he's the best for the job (Gordon retorts he can think of someone better). The issue comes to an end before Gordon makes his decision, but we seemingly know based on the solicitations what he'll choose. It's also worth noting that the name "Cressida" has roots in Greek myths associated with a character known for changeability and betrayal.

The Joker #2



The Joker #2

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

variant cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS

As the dust settles on Arkham Asylum and tragic recent events, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world—and powerful forces are lining up around the globe to hunt him...but where exactly is the Clown Price of Crime? Jim Gordon, facing his twilight years haunted by the madman, knows where to start the hunt, and he's been given the go-ahead to pursue him...but will he be willing to pay the price? And what shocking revelation will Gordon stun Batman with before he departs?

And in the backup story, within the walls of Blackgate Penitentiary, Punchline has become the target of the Queen of Spades from the Royal Flush Gang. It'll take everything Punchline has just to survive, while on the outside, Bluebird digs deeper into Punchline's horrific past!