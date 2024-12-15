James Gunn Debunks Major The Batman Part II Rumors (Including New Villains)

James Gunn has debunked rumors speculating about which villains will be featured in the upcoming The Batman Part II. The DC Studios co-head, who frequently interacts with fans on social media to discuss project updates, was asked if a report stating Clayface (the Matt Hagen version) and the Scarecrow will be featured in The Batman Part II was true. “[That] couldn’t be the case as there hasn’t yet been a first draft of a script,” Gunn posted on Threads.

In response, another fan shared a screenshot of an article claiming The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has finished a screenplay, asking Gunn for clarification. “We don’t know what that writer misconstrued to think the script was finished,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn is reiterating his comments from November, when he originally shared that The Batman Part II script was not yet complete. Since then, the highly anticipated sequel has received other troubling updates; star Robert Pattinson signed on for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie (which shoots in the first half of 2025), and Jim Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright admitted he hasn’t talked to Reeves “for a while.” These developments have caused some to wonder if The Batman Part II will be delayed. The film is currently scheduled for an October 2026 premiere.

Meanwhile, the character of Clayface is set to make the jump to the big screen in a different project. A Clayface solo movie written by Mike Flanagan is in development, securing a September 2026 release date. As it stands, Clayface is set to open in theaters just a few weeks before The Batman Part II. The plan is for Clayface to begin production in early 2025, but there haven’t been any casting announcements as of this writing.

In addition to confirming the return of Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Reeves has said there will be new villains in The Batman Part II, but it’s unknown who those adversaries could be. At one point, it seemed like Clayface could factor into the Batman Epic Crime saga, as Easter eggs in The Penguin seemed to tease the character’s arrival. However, with Flanagan’s Clayface movie quickly moving along, it seems unlikely that Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will cross paths with the villain. DC Studios probably wouldn’t want two different versions of Clayface releasing in close succession to each other. Clayface is set in the DC Universe franchise, while Reeves’ take on Batman is in an Elseworlds continuity.

The Batman Part II was once targeting an early 2025 window to start filming, but it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that will happen. That doesn’t necessarily mean the movie’s release date will get pushed back again, but the project will have to gain some forward momentum in the near future in order to stay on track. It’s great that Reeves is taking the time to make sure the story is just right, though even Pattinson is joking about how long things are taking. Hopefully, fans get some encouraging updates soon — including which villains will be terrorizing Gotham this time around.