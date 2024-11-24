Jeffrey Wright’s Batman Part 2 Update Isn’t What We Wanted to Hear

Actor Jeffrey Wright is as excited for The Batman – Part II as anyone, but it sounds like the project is still in its early stages. In a new interview with Inverse this week, Wright said he hasn’t seen a script yet, or even talked to director Matt Reeves recently. Taken with other recent hints, that seems to tell us the movie won’t be out for a long time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m excited about getting back there, but you probably know as much as I know,” Wright said when asked about The Batman – Part II. “I haven’t read anything. I haven’t talked to Matt for a while. He’s been off doing his thing, I’ve been off doing mine. But I look forward to getting back there.” Wright played Detective Jim Gordon in this version of Gotham City, and he has been confirmed to be reprising his role in the sequel. He did not appear in The Penguin, and he is the latest to hint that it will be a while before the franchise returns.

Just days before, DC Studios head James Gunn shared some bad news about progress on The Batman sequel on Threads. A fan pointed out a report from September which said that the script for Part II was finished. Gunn replied: “I think that report was well-intentioned but it was mistaken. We are very much looking forward to it.”

On top of that, in the same week we learned that Robert Pattinson has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is slated to begin filming in “the first half of 2025,” which wouldn’t leave Pattinson a lot of time to work on The Batman – Part II. THR‘s sources said that “nothing is close to being planned” for this movie to begin filming.

The Batman – Part II Status

Last we heard, Warner Bros. officially slated The Batman – Part II for release on October 2, 2026, but at this point time is getting short to meet that deadline. As a major blockbuster the movie will need lots of planning and pre-production, then time for filming grand action sequences with a huge cast. After all that, it will need time for extensive post-production – especially if it uses CGI as many superhero movies do.

RELATED: The Batman Star Barry Keoghan Addresses Joker Future Following DC Rumors

It’s possible that WBD is hiding the truth about this production carefully, but right now we have no way of knowing. The Batman and The Penguin are streaming now on Max. The Batman – Part II is officially scheduled to debut on October 2nd, 2026, but some fans are beginning to have their doubts.