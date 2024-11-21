Robert Pattinson Joins Christopher Nolan’s New Movie (But What Does it Mean for The Batman Part 2?)

Robert Pattinson has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s next film, joining a star-studded ensemble that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the quartet of Pattinson, Damon, Hathaway, and Holland are the movie’s leads, while Nyong’o and Zendaya have supporting parts. Nolan is said to be targeting “the first half of 2025” to begin production.

This mystery project marks Pattinson’s second collaboration with Nolan. He previously starred in the director’s 2020 film Tenet, portraying Neil alongside John David Washington’s Protagonist. Universal has secured a mid-July release date for Nolan’s latest, positioning it as one of the studio’s major tentpoles for that summer.

Of course, Pattinson is set to have a headlining role in another one of 2026’s most anticipated films: Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II. It was said the superhero sequel would start filming at some point in early 2025, though that may no longer be the case. In their report on Pattinson’s casting in Nolan’s new movie, The Hollywood Reporter noted that “nothing is close to being planned” regarding The Batman Part II‘s production schedule.

Only a few days ago, DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared a disappointing The Batman Part II update when he commented that a report about the script being finished was “mistaken.” Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga recently enjoyed some time in the spotlight with the success of the critically acclaimed series The Penguin, but it’s been mostly quiet on the movie front lately. Save for confirmations like Colin Farrell reprising Oz Cobb, there’s been nothing official on new casting additions or when the cameras will start rolling. In September, Reeves reiterated he still intends to make a Batman film trilogy.

Pattinson signing on for a Nolan reunion could spell trouble for The Batman Part II. He most likely would not have agreed to star in the project unless he knew he was going to have some free time during the “first half of 2025” window the director is eyeing. Nolan’s productions typically span several months; Tenet was in principal photography from May-November 2019, and Oppenheimer ran from February-May 2022. And since Pattinson is reportedly one of the main characters in Nolan’s latest, he’ll probably have an extensive amount of scenes to film.

The Batman Part II could stay on track and commence production in “early 2025,” but all these latest updates suggest otherwise. Not only does the DC Comics sequel not have a completed script, its most important actor is taking another high-profile gig. It’s becoming increasingly more likely The Batman Part II will encounter additional delays before it gets off the ground. This doesn’t necessarily mean its October 2026 release date will get pushed back again. Pattinson could theoretically shoot Nolan’s movie in the first half of next year, take a break, and then shift gears to Batman in the second half of 2025. Hopefully the situation surrounding The Batman Part II becomes clearer soon, as many are excited to see that franchise continue.