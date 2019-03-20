Batman’s New Robin Might Be The Best One Yet

Batman and Robin. The names are synonymous with each other and over the years there have been many to fill the shoes of Batman’s sidekick. Some have dropped the name and taken on other identities (Dick Grayson and Jason Todd) while others have embraced it or tweaked it a bit (Tim Drake and Damian Wayne), but no one’s quite taken to the position like Batman’s Robin in Justice League. Big spoilers incoming for Justice League #20, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the latest issue of Justice League, the team’s trusty Starro in a jar Jarro is seen in a sequence that might just be our favorite one DC has created this year. The page shows Batman hot on the trailer of Deathstroke, but he can’t seem to keep up with the assassin. At one point Batman runs out of gas but then says “Robin, he’s getting away, can you” but before he even finishes the statement we see Jarry leaping towards him and saying “On it, Dad!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then see that Jarro is wearing a full Robin suit with a cape, and it is absolutely glorious. The Robin-clad Jarro is able to take down Deathstroke and even gets a joke in, saying “more like Deathjoke…am I right?”

We also learn here that Batman thinks quite highly of his newest Robin, saying “see, that’s why you’re my favorite Robin ever. No, I meant it. My favorite ever.”

The next page shows Jarro was actually asleep and dreaming, envisioning that whole sequence where he became Robin. While it was only a dream, we would love to see this idea explored at some point down the line, even if it is for a one-time team-up between Batman and Jarro. That page was just gold.

You can check out the spoiler page above.

Justice League #20 is written by Scott Snyder with art by Jorge Jimenez, and you can check out the official description below.

“The Sixth Dimension” part two! The Leaguers come face to face with their future selves in the Sixth Dimension and explore the path that lies before them. Meanwhile, Superman is trapped on a world with no light and hundreds of dead Supermen! Can the Man of Steel escape before his powers completely disappear? To do that, he’ll need to learn who captured him!”

Justice League #20 is in comic stores now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!