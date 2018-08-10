Exclusive Archie Comics/DC Preview: Archie Meets Batman ’66 #2

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Archie Meets Batman ’66 #2, from writers Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci and the art team of Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Jack Morelli.

With a main cover by Batman ’66 mainstays Michael and Laura Allred, the issue has almost as many variant covers as it does interior pages — covers by Rick Burchett and Rosario “Tito” Peña; Matthew Dow Smith; Robert Hack; Wilfredo Torres and Kelly Fitzpatrick; and Michael Walsh.

“Jeff Parker has a wonderful history with Batman ’66 and is a writer I’ve wanted to work with since I got to Archie, and pairing him with Michael Moreci, someone who has a great track record and the right sensibility for this book, made a lot of sense,” Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura explained when the series was announced. “On the art side, there’s no one else we’d rather see drawing this than Dan Parent — who’s a superstar artist and an Archie legend. Watching his work with finisher J. Bone come in has been a highlight for everyone. This is going to be a memorable book.”

This will be the second Archie and DC crossover to come about in as many years, following the recent conclusion of Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica. And according to Hank Kanalz, DC’s senior VP of editorial strategy and administration, they “considered many different combinations” for this next DC/Archie crossover.

“Look, we all want to know what Jughead and The Joker make of each other, and we want to see the romance dynamics of Riverdale High thrown completely out of gear by bringing in Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon.” Parker explained. “And will Pop Tate get ahead of this and start selling Bat Burgers?”

"It's very cool to work with a heavy hitting team of top talent." Parker continued. "Michael and I synched up immediately with plotting, and Dan and J. Bone are the exact right cartoonists to make a mash-up like this really work. We are all wearing matching R letterman jackets while working on this, by the way."

You can check out the pages (and covers) in the attached gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #2

The historic crossover mini-series continues! Batman’s received a panicked call from Riverdale and he sends Robin and Batgirl with one caveat—they must disguise themselves as high school transfer students!

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Rick Burchett and Rosario “Tito” Peña, Matthew Dow Smith, Robert Hack, Wilfredo Torres and Kelly Fitzpatrick, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 8/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.