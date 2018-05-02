Batman Sovereign Knight One:12 Collective Action Figure Now Available to Order

Mezco Toyz has unveiled the second installment in a trilogy of Batman figures that portray him in the beginning, middle, and end of his career. The Batman Sovereign Knight One:12 Collective figure depicts a modern day Batman in his prime. The official description reads:

“Mezco’s One:12 Batman trilogy continues with the Batman Sovereign Knight One:12 Collective Action Figure! Now at the peak of his career, the Sovereign Knight is the Batman of the present day. This is Batman in his prime. Within his crime-fighting career, Bruce Wayne has honed his skills, methods, and physical fitness to their apex. His tech is significantly enhanced. The Bat-Suit has been augmented to provide more protection and greater mobility. Using the tools and knowledge he has acquired since starting his war on crime, in combination with his upgraded arsenal, the Sovereign Knight is ready to take on the most dangerous of Gotham’s criminals.“

“The Batman Sovereign Knight One:12 Collective Action Figure costume includes a cowled head, leather-like cape, fitted suit with body armor detail, 3D chest insignia, SAP gloves, tactical boots, and his utility belt with grappling gun holster.“

The Batman Sovereign Knight One:12 Collective figure is available to pre-order here for $80 with free shipping in the US that’s slated for December. You’ll definitely want to grab this figure as soon as possible, because the first figure in the series, Batman: Ascending Knight, sold out everywhere (though Mezco does have a waitlist option available). The full list of features for the Sovereign Knight figure include:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Three (3) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Nine (9) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of batarang holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) kryptonite knuckle (R)

Costume:

• Cowled head

• 3D chest insignia

• Leather-like cape

• Fitted suit with body armor detail

• SAP gloves

• Utility belt with grappling gun holster

• Tactical boots

Accessories:

• Ten (10) small batarangs

• One (1) large batarang

• One (1) bat-drone

• One (1) sonic distributor

• One (1) grappling gun

• One (1) grappling hook (inserts into gun)

• One (1) grappling hook with string attached (inserts into gun)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.