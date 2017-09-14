DC And IDW Announce Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are invading the DC Universe once again, but this time it’s their world that will need to be saved.

DC and IDW previously joined up with the release of their Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles miniseries, and fans couldn’t get enough of the odd pairing. The series was received well both critically and commercially, and now the two companies are coming together once again for a proper sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman will once again join forces with the Turtles in the six issue follow-up, which will once again be written by James Tynion IV (Batman, Detective Comics) with art from Freddie Williams II (He-Man/Thundercats). Hopes are high for the sequel, both from fans and DC Comics itself, including SVP of DC Editorial Strategy & Administration Hank Kanalz.

“What DC and IDW started with Batman/TMNT in 2015 continues to spark interest with fans of these characters that have worldwide recognition,” Kanalz said. “We can’t wait to see what James and Freddie deliver this time around.”

IDW feels the same way about the product of their partnership, including IDW President and COO Greg Goldstein.

“The original crossover between Batman and the Turtles was met with such positive enthusiasm from the fans, that it was only a matter of time before their paths crossed again,” Goldstein said. “Fans have themselves to thank for making this a reality, yet again, and we’re confident that we can deliver the goods to meet their expectations with our talented creative team returning for round two.”

Fans can get their hands on the first two issues this December, with the remaining issues releasing monthly after that. Issue #1 hits comic shops and digital storefronts on December 6, while issue #2 hits on December 20th.

You can find preview images of the series in the gallery, and the description for the series can be found below.

When Donatello goes looking for a new mentor to help him improve his fighting skills, he opens a doorway to another reality, hoping to summon the Turtles’ one-time ally, Batman. But instead, he gets sent to Gotham City and someone else comes through the open portal —Bane! Suddenly, there’s a new gang boss in New York and he’s out to unite all the other bad guys under him. Can Donnie get back in time and bring Batman with him to help his brothers before Bane causes irreparable destruction?

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!