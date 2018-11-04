‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Fans Furious with Amazon over Damaged Sets

Collectors purchasing the just-released Batman: The Animated Series complete deluxe limited edition Blu-ray box set are criticizing online retailer Amazon for improper shipping practices resulting in damaged or destroyed sets.

#Amazon I received this item in the mail today, in a simple padded mailer, no additional packing. I’ve literally waited decades to have Batman The Animated Series in HD and now I have to wait longer because somebody went cheap in the shipping department. Not pleased. #btas pic.twitter.com/hG4D5HSAsv — Mike Joffe (@benjaminjoffe2) October 30, 2018

The set, currently retailing for $112.99 on Amazon, was initially slated for 30,000 limited edition copies before Warner Bros. Home Entertainment more than doubled the production run to nearly 70,000. Each set boasts a golden unique limited edition number through 69,048.

Because the set is a true limited edition now coveted by collectors, customers are taking to social media with complaints the pricey Blu-ray box sets are being delivered in padded bubble mailers after finding their purchases have been blemished by the shipping process.

“Shipped in a bubble mailer and beat to hell,” wrote Clifton Hastings on Twitter, attaching a photo of a damaged set. “This is unacceptable and should have been shipped in a box.”

“Maybe package better than a loose bag, Amazon,” wrote Kyle Warner, who also displayed a badly damaged set. “I paid too much to accept as is.”

Reports of the damaged sets have proved so common on social media even star Mark Hamill, who famously voiced Batman arch enemy the Joker, took notice of the marred release: Hamill, famously active among the fanbase, replied to a tweet detailing a damaged set with a GIF of a popcorn-munching clown prince of crime, writing “Mr. J is outraged by this!!!”

This deluxe limited edition marks the first time the 1992 acclaimed Bruce Timm-produced animated series is available on the high definition Blu-ray format.

“As many fans and media have noticed, Amazon and other notable retailers were forced to suspend sales of Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition due to unprecedented demand for this beloved series,” said Jeff Brown, General Manager & EVP, Television for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, when announcing the extended production run accommodating the “overwhelming demand” that followed when the remastered collection was first announced last October.

“Sales surpassed our initial run of 30,000 limited edition box sets about four weeks ago and, rather than leave so many fans wanting, we implemented new production orders to accommodate the requests for this prized collection. A significant portion of those increased numbers have already sold, and all sites are accepting orders again.”

All 109 episodes of the series are included in the set across 12 discs, alongside feature-length animated movies Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero.

Mr. J is OUTRAGED by this!!! pic.twitter.com/6IVESzs4gn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 31, 2018

.@AmazonHelp Is this what you consider great customer service?



Hey @RealKevinConroy and @HamillHimself, what do you guys think of this? There are a lot of Amazon customers having the same experience.#batman #batmanamazon #batmantas pic.twitter.com/PIJxqv535F — José Munster (@jose_munster) November 2, 2018

Im canceling my @amazon prime this is the 4th package ive received all banged up and damaged cause there is no padding in the shipping box or bag #btas #AmazonPrime #amazon #batman pic.twitter.com/K7zuHwgbYP — Dan Reyes/Valentino (@Dfnrey) October 30, 2018

Why did @Amazon send everybody’s LIMITED EDITION #BatmanTAS on Blu-Ray packages in envelopes? Bruuuuh. The disrespect for the fandom is real. Lol They all came damaged. Some worse than others. Like mine. Mine was worse. — Batman and Whiskey (@batman_whiskey) November 1, 2018

Amazon has zero clue how to ship packages. My replacement copy of Batman the Animated Series on Blu-Ray is in better shape than the last one, but there’s still noticeable wear on the box because the shipper it in a bubble mailer. At this point I’m too tired to care now. pic.twitter.com/ayKqgAYLad — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@FOXHOUNDER1014) November 1, 2018

@AmazonHelp @amazon just received my replacement $113.00 Collectors Limited Edition Batman the Animated Series Blu-ray Set, smooshed in a paper in a paper envelope after the first one was crushed in a paper envelope. STOP using paper envelopes for LIMITED expensive items. PLEASE — Ryan Kester (@ryankester) November 1, 2018

Amazon decided to mail my Batman Blu-Rays in a bag. Not impressed by this decision. pic.twitter.com/22uS9vYnpD — Scary Name Jones (@SethGastelum) October 31, 2018

@amazon your packing sucks, just got my Batman Blu Ray series and looks like it was stomped on. Do better, it’s not hard, an envelope doesn’t work for things like this. pic.twitter.com/wjsWlks9fc — Eddie Adame II (@E_AdameII) November 1, 2018

A little story about the @WarnerArchive Limited Edition #Batman The Animated Series Blu Ray release and my purchase via @amazon @AmazonHelp

(FOR THOSE WHO WANT THE SHORT VERSION: DO NOT BUY. WASTE OF $$$$)



1st: PISS POOR packaging from @amazon (sent in bag NOT boxed) results… pic.twitter.com/WWe8ye2J55 — A Wookie from the Bay #RehireChuckWendig (@anujrock101) October 30, 2018

Oh nice, my Batman the Animated Series box set arrived beat to hell. Maybe package better than a loose bag, Amazon. I paid too much to accept as is. Getting a replacement order. pic.twitter.com/ew4Voe8W4H — Kyle Warner (@KyleWarner3000) October 30, 2018

Dat feel when I get my Batman blu-ray but @amazon sends it in this flimsy packaging instead of a box. Now it’s all crushed on the bottom pic.twitter.com/xWn1nYaFqL — ʀᴀʏ ᴢᴏᴍʙɪᴇ™ (@TheRayZombie) October 30, 2018

Best birthday present ever! My family gets me. Box is a little dinged cause amazon just shipped it in a giant envelope with no padding! #comics #dccomics #batman #BatmanTAS pic.twitter.com/sA6TFnBtQI — The Creature from the Blake Lagoon (@btmorgan85) October 31, 2018

My Batman TAS Blu-ray set arrived from Amazon and because of the non-existent padding already it looks worse than the DVD set I’ve had for years. Not exactly what you want to see when you’ve had it pre-ordered months in advance! ? pic.twitter.com/Oi3sWpOYHE — Justin Sison (@triple_lei) November 1, 2018

Got my Batman The Animated Series Blu Ray set today, but the box was all bent and damaged. Already ordered a replacement from Amazon. Can’t wait to dive in when my undamaged copy gets here! pic.twitter.com/Qdxrd9kzTR — Walter Banasiak (@Awesome_Walter) November 1, 2018

Ugh @amazon shipping #BatmanTAS blu-ray in an envelope was a pretty BAD idea ? I’m going to have to send it back. Disappointing. #Batman pic.twitter.com/uJbOmRRcgq — Ghoulina ?‍♀️ (@dandeliondecay) October 30, 2018