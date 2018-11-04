DC

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Fans Furious with Amazon over Damaged Sets

Collectors purchasing the just-released Batman: The Animated Series complete deluxe limited edition Blu-ray box set are criticizing online retailer Amazon for improper shipping practices resulting in damaged or destroyed sets.

The set, currently retailing for $112.99 on Amazon, was initially slated for 30,000 limited edition copies before Warner Bros. Home Entertainment more than doubled the production run to nearly 70,000. Each set boasts a golden unique limited edition number through 69,048.

Because the set is a true limited edition now coveted by collectors, customers are taking to social media with complaints the pricey Blu-ray box sets are being delivered in padded bubble mailers after finding their purchases have been blemished by the shipping process.

“Shipped in a bubble mailer and beat to hell,” wrote Clifton Hastings on Twitter, attaching a photo of a damaged set. “This is unacceptable and should have been shipped in a box.”

“Maybe package better than a loose bag, Amazon,” wrote Kyle Warner, who also displayed a badly damaged set. “I paid too much to accept as is.”

Reports of the damaged sets have proved so common on social media even star Mark Hamill, who famously voiced Batman arch enemy the Joker, took notice of the marred release: Hamill, famously active among the fanbase, replied to a tweet detailing a damaged set with a GIF of a popcorn-munching clown prince of crime, writing “Mr. J is outraged by this!!!”

This deluxe limited edition marks the first time the 1992 acclaimed Bruce Timm-produced animated series is available on the high definition Blu-ray format.

“As many fans and media have noticed, Amazon and other notable retailers were forced to suspend sales of Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition due to unprecedented demand for this beloved series,” said Jeff Brown, General Manager & EVP, Television for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, when announcing the extended production run accommodating the “overwhelming demand” that followed when the remastered collection was first announced last October.

“Sales surpassed our initial run of 30,000 limited edition box sets about four weeks ago and, rather than leave so many fans wanting, we implemented new production orders to accommodate the requests for this prized collection. A significant portion of those increased numbers have already sold, and all sites are accepting orders again.”

All 109 episodes of the series are included in the set across 12 discs, alongside feature-length animated movies Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero.

