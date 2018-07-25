Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray Set Pre-Orders Are Live

Many fans would argue that Batman: The Animated Series is the best Batman adaptation ever made. If you are one of those fans, get yourself over to Amazon immediately and reserve one of the fancy complete series Blu-ray box sets that just went up for pre-order for $112.99. You’ll probably get an automatic discount on that price at some point, but it’s worth it even at the list price. Just wait until you see what’s inside!

According to Bluray.com, Warner Bros. detailed the Batman: The Complete Animated Series at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing that it will be launch on October 16th with the following items:

• NEW REMASTERS OF ALL EPISODES IN THE SERIES

• REMASTERS of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

• NEW Heart of the Batman – featurette (60 min)

• Select Audio Commentaries

• Three Funko Pops

• Deluxe Art Book

Keep in mind that The box set is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur after the order date. Again, we will probably see a discount on this set before long, so its best to get out ahead so you don’t miss it. As you can see, this set is definitely something you don’t want to miss.

On a related note, we also have a new miniatures board game from IDW based on the classic show to look forward to. Get ready for Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege!

The new game is expected to arrive on August 29th, and it is available to pre-order directly from Warner Bros for $49.95. Interestingly, they’re offering free shipping on the game, which is a very rare deal from the WBShop. Compare that to Amazon’s current listings for the game, which come from third party sellers with high shipping costs and a November ship date. If you need a little convincing, check out the official description below. Gotham Under Siege certainly looks like it will be a fun addition to your board game collection:

“A shadowy organization is pulling the strings of all the criminal groups in Gotham. While the city has never truly been safe, lately the criminal underworld’s unrest has put the city on the precipice of total destruction. It’s up to Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Catwoman, and the Gotham City Police Department to stop the advancing hordes of criminals running wild on the streets, all while still working to uncover the devious plots of Gotham’s greatest villains! Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege has you and up to 4 of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. Each round you’ll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series, and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You’ll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect! Includes 5 highly detailed miniatures! Game design from Richard Launius (Arkham Horror, Planet of the Apes)! Features all-new artwork from Sean Galloway and Leonardo Ito!“

