Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 Photos Revealed

We're only a few weeks away from the release of the feature-length animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One from Warner Bros. and some new images from the feature have been released online. Fans of the classic Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale comic book storyline will know these images as well as they're clear adaptations of moments from the actual comics. You can find the new photos from Long Halloween below and look for the adaptation to be released on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Included in the release of the new DC animated movie will the latest DC Showcase animated short, The Losers.

Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles will provide the voice for the Dark Knight, marking his latest voice acting role in the DCU as he previously voiced the Red Hood in Batman: Under the Red Hood in 2010. "Been sitting on this news for while now," Ackles said on Twitter. "So excited and honored to be a part of the Batman legacy." The late Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020, voices Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film, having recorded her dialogue for both parts of the film prior to her death.

Also lending their voices to the film are Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available at a later date in 2022 as a combined presentation of the film with Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two.