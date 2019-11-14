Batman Invites The Rock To Visit The Batcave

Fans of Dwayne Johnson and DC Comics movies got quite a surprise this morning as the actor revealed the first look at Black Adam on Instagram. One of the company’s heroes wants to meet with the superstar and is extending an open invitation. Now, the official Batman Twitter account is asking The Rock if he wants to visit the Batcave. Fans were already going nuts about the announcement, to begin with, but this is just adding fuel to the fire. With him in the DC movie universe, he could pop up in a number of franchises, much to the delight of fans around the world. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is basically the most electrifying star in Hollywood right now. Hobbs and Shaw did great numbers at the box office and Jumanji: The Next Level is primed to have a great showing as well. This isn’t just lightning in a bottle, The Rock is an absolute force of nature, and 2021 will be nothing short of epic with the release of Black Adam.

But, the question remains, what can fans expect from Black Adam in his first outing on the big screen? Johnson mentioned in his big reveal on Instagram that the fans will be getting a powerful anti-hero that adheres to his own code of justice.

This is a formal invitation for @TheRock to come visit the Batcave. — Batman (@DCBatman) November 14, 2019

“BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line,” Johnson began. “He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Hiram Garcia is the producer for Black Adam and he spoke with ComicBook earlier this year to explain the complex figure they’re trying to cultivate with Black Adam.

“You’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Garcia elaborated. “He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So, I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

The Rock is set to collaborate with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. Production on the film is scheduled to begin in July of next year.

Black Adam is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.