New Details Surface of ‘Batman v Superman’ Cut Martha Scene

Ever since the controversial Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released in 2016, there have been loads of rumors regarding what was shot for the film, what was part of Zack Snyder’s original vision for the story, and just how involved the studio got with its producution.

One of those rumors surrounded Superman’s search for Martha, and whether or not Snyder actually shot an extended version of that scene. It seems as though, thanks to cinematographer Larry Fong, that we now have confirmation that the Superman scene was indeed filmed.

During an exchange with fans on Twitter, Fong was asked about that specific scene, and he replied that the crew “shot at least part of it.” At least, that’s how he recalls it.

We shot at least part of it as I recall… — Larry Fong (@larryfong) June 3, 2018

In the movie, when it’s revealed that Lex Luthor has Superman’s mother, Martha Kent, hidden away, the Man of Steel does his best to try and find her on his own. He uses his sonar hearing to quickly search the city for his beloved mother. However, things don’t work out well for Superman, as his ears are flooded with the cries of other citizens of Metropolis.

Superman was unable to locate his mother because there were so many others screaming for his help. This scene was ultimately deemed too dark and intense for the movie, though that decision doesn’t exactly seem to match the production of the rest of the film. Many fans consider the movie fairly dark, and this scene would’ve continued that trend.

Unfortunately though, we’ll likely never get to see that scene come to life. It wasn’t included on Snyder’s Ultimate Cut of the film, and Fong makes it seem as though, while it was at least shot, the scene may not have actually been edited or put into any version of the film.

All three of Zack Snyder‘s DC films, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League are now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.