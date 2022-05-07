Batman's Violent Replacement Gets His Own Series in Sword of Azrael

Azrael, the hero who took over for Batman when Bane broke the Dark Knight's back, is going to headline his own series in Sword of Azrael. Newsarama revealed the creative team of writer Dan Watters and artist Nikola Čižmešija are reuniting for Sword of Azrael in August, a six-issue miniseries that follows the events of Watters and Čižmešija's "Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul" three-part story in Batman: Urban Legends #8-10.

The new DC series picks up with Jean-Paul Valley officially retired from being Azrael. Valley has sequestered himself in a European monastery, but is pulled back into duty as Azrael when a woman shows up to the monastery with the same System condition that turned him into the violent vigilante. Created by Denny O'Neil and Joe Quesada, Jean-Paul Valley debuted in 1992's Batman: Sword of Azrael #1. When Bane broke Bruce Wayne's back, Jean-Paul Valley was chosen to carry the Batman mantle in the popular '90s event "Knightfall."

DC is also re-releasing the Batman: Urban Legends story "Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul" as a collection on the same day Sword of Azrael goes on sale. The 40-page Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul one-shot comes from Watters and Čižmešija with a cover by Čižmešija and a variant cover by Juni Ba.

"The Angel of St. Dumas's faith is challenged!" the description for Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul #1 reads. "Azrael has returned to Gotham City after a long time away, unsure of his purpose and having his faith constantly challenged by demonic developments in the city. The arrival of the new antagonist the Poor Fellow will change Azrael's future forever."

DC's description of Sword of Azrael #1 reads: "The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. He has sequestered himself away at a monastery in Europe to find peace. But when a young woman who claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives at the monastery, he won't have a choice but to don his violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her from the deadly assassins who wish her harm."

Sword of Azrael #1 and Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul #1 both go on sale August 2nd. Sword of Azrael #1 features a main cover by Čižmešija and variant covers by Josh Middleton, Claire Roe, and Quesada and Tomeu Morey.