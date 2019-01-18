‘Batman’ Writer Tom King Is Giving Away Comics To Government Workers Because Of The Shutdown

Tom King, writer of Batman and Heroes in Crisis, will give away hundreds of comics to government workers at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland during a signing appearance this weekend.

The comics he will be giving away are copies of DC publications provided to him by the publisher as his complimentary and contributor copies. These are often used by the recipients for research, or to supplement their income by selling them at conventions and other public appearances. Instead, King will give his away to people hurt by the current partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The event will take place on Saturday, and you can find more details at Third Eye’s website.

You can see his statement below.

ANNOUNCEMENT: With the shut down, a lot of people are suffering. I’ve been there. Worked for the fed for 9 years, at times living pay check to pay check. Wanted to help, so I’m giving away my comics. This SATURDAY. Third Eye Comics. Annapolis. 11am-done.//t.co/0TPm9Lv2Dk — Tom King (@TomKingTK) January 16, 2019

King worked for the Central Intelligence Agency before he left the public sector and became an author, then a comic book writer. His work during the Iraq war informed his creator-owned series Sheriff of Babylon along with artist Mitch Gerads.

The event is open to all fans, and King will be signing comics to everyone in attendance, but in order to get the freebies, you have to show your government employee ID.

The Third Eye Comics website, where fans can get more details on the signing as well as some comic recommendations, lists the event poster as taking place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., although the website says 11-9, and King says “11 a.m.-done,” although it is probably doubtful that the free comics will last the entire event.