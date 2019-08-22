Batwoman Casts Sam Littlefield in Recurring Role

Batwoman is still roughly a month and a half away from its series debut on The CW, but the cast of the newest Arrowverse series is getting just a little bit larger. The upcoming series has cast Sam Littlefield in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Littlefield has been cast as a character nicknamed Mouse. Mouse is described as a “dynamic figure” who is “working for Alice and the Wonderland Gang”. It’s a pretty limited description, but if he’s involved with Alice and the Wonderland Gang, it might not take too much time for Mouse to find himself on the wrong side of Batwoman (Ruby Rose). Alice, played by Rachel Skarsten, is the primary antagonist of the series with what Skarsten has previously described as an “axe to grind” with someone even beyond Batwoman.

“She is the big bad of the show, she plays the main antagonist,” Skarsten said. “She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane — which is really fun.”

On Batwoman, the Alice in Wonderland gang targets Kate Kane’s father as well as his security firm, Crows Private Security. While this act will bring Batwoman and Red Alice into conflict with one another, there’s a more personal stake in the gang’s activity.

“I think at this point she has an axe to grind with another character on the show who I can’t say, but it will be revealed,” Skarsten continued. “She has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and then of course she also wants to just run Gotham and bring mayhem wherever she goes.”

As for Littlefield, fans may recognize the actor from his role Elmer on HBO’s The Leftovers. He’s also appeared on Sharp Objects, Good Behavior, and NCIS.

You can check out the Batwoman synopsis below.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.