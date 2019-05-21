8 Batwoman Comics You Should Read Before the CW Series

Batwoman will be joining a cadre of other superheroes with her own ongoing series on the CW, and the hype is very real. Following the release of the first trailer for Batwoman, fans of the Arrowverse and Batwoman‘s original series are increasingly excited to see how the first season will unfold. It appears that the writers are paying ample respect to the comics source material with multiple members of the supporting cast already appearing and at least one fan-favorite storyline emerging. The upcoming series seems well prepared to meet the expectations of comics and television fans, alike.

While we wait to see what the pilot looks like and how the first season carves its own niche into the Arrowverse, there are a lot of great Batwoman comics to provide hints at what may come. Kate Kane is a relatively recent addition to DC Comics, first appearing in 52 #7 in 2006, but she has established quite a canon in the interceding decade and change. Researching Batwoman’s source material doesn’t just offer help for understanding the upcoming television series, but shows off some of the best modern superhero comics that DC has to offer. So with that in mind, all of these series receive a hearty recommendation, regardless of whether you’re a regular comics reader.

Elegy

Detective Comics (vol. 1) #854-863

Written by Greg Rucka

Art by J.H. Williams III

This is the best possible place to start for any new Batwoman fan. It comes from two of the biggest talents to work at DC Comics in the 21st century. Greg Rucka provides a fully formed vision of this tough-as-nails detective from page one, while J.H. Williams III delivers some of the most stunning layouts in all of superhero comics. It’s a truly beautiful story with as many twists and turns as any Detective Comics fan could expect. This is also the story that appears to be the foundation of Batwoman‘s first season, making it a great way to better understand the big picture of what’s to come.

Hydrology

Batwoman (vol. 1) #0-5

Written by J.H. Williams III and W. Hayden Blackman

Art by J.H. Williams III

“Elegy” ensured that Batwoman would survive the New 52 reboot, as J.H. Williams III stuck around to continue Kate Kane’s story. While his run on the series was brought to an unfortunately sudden conclusion, the first few installments continue to flesh out the character and how a consummate loner slowly constructs a home. “Hydrology” in particular provides a sense of how visually compelling Batwoman can be, with some truly stunning painted panels.

52

52 (vol. 1) #1-52

Written by Greg Rucka, Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, Mark Waid, and Keith Giffen

Art by Joe Bennett, Eddy Barrows, Chris Batista, Todd Nauck, and others

This entry is easily the biggest lift of the entire list. Kate Kane first appeared in the pages of 52, a 52-part weekly series that focuses on smaller DC Comics characters stepping up to the plate while Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are gone. While there are some clear highlights, Kate Kane plays a key part throughout the epic. We wouldn’t recommend the entire series if it wasn’t worth reading though. In addition to showing how Batwoman was first established at DC Comics, 52 remains the gold standard for weekly series and is perfect binge-reading material in 2019.

The Many Arms of Death

Batwoman (vol. 2) #1-6

Written by Marguerite Bennett and James Tynion IV

Art by Steve Epting and Stephanie Hans

If you’re looking to see how Batwoman fits into the post-Rebirth continuity of DC Comics, then her newest solo series is the best possible place to start. It does an excellent job of focusing on Batwoman, while also linking her into a new status quo (helpfully bridged by James Tynion IV also writing Detective Comics). The best part of this first volume has to be artist Steve Epting, renowned for his work on various spy genre comics. It is yet another example of why Batwoman’s aesthetic made the character an instant and ongoing hit.

Rise of the Batmen

Detective Comics (vol. 1) #939-940

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, and others

This is the best place to start for readers looking to understand how Batwoman factors into the overall Bat-family. Kate Kane plays a central role in the dynamics of this team, not a typical placement for this loner (even among a group of loners). Her philosophical and experiential differences with Batman are explored well and provide a foundation for how and why they interact in such a unique fashion. It also lays the groundwork for why they don’t work well together…

Fall of the Batmen

Detective Comics (vol. 1) #969-974

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Eddy Barrows, Joe Bennett, and others

This bookend with “Rise of the Batmen” makes it clear why Batwoman is the black sheep of the Bat-family (giving even Jason Todd a run for his money). If any fans of the new Batwoman series want to understand why there aren’t a bunch of other Gotham-based characters popping up, this is a story that will provide them with a good reason for that distance. It focuses on how Kate Kane sees the world differently, without ever condemning her unique approach to crime fighting.

Blackest Knight

Batman & Robin (vol. 1) #7-12

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Cameron Stewart

If the goal is to find a great team-up between Batwoman and Batman, this is the gold standard. It highlights their shared talents as detectives delving into one of the most insane DC Comics conspiracies ever. Both heroes come to their own conclusions before encountering and helping one another. It clarifies that these two bat-themed heroes are peers, as Batwoman takes second place to no man.

The Dark Knight and The Devil’s Daughter

Batman Incorporated (vol. 2) #13

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Chris Burnham

The Batwoman featured in the grand finale of Grant Morrison’s many Batman stories is actually Kathy Kane, the Silver Age predecessor of the Kate Kane seen on television and most superhero comics today. However, this singular appearance shows how well connected the two versions of the same character are. Both are spymasters willing to do whatever it takes to protect the world. Kathy receives one of the best moments in Morrison’s entire run and makes Batwoman’s world look much larger than Batman’s, an excellent cameo and reminder that Batwoman doesn’t need to share her series (on comics or television) with anyone else.