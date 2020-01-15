Batwoman: “How Queer Everything Is Today!” Preview Released

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” over the heroes of The CW‘s Arrowverse are headed back to their own cities to deal with the threats and challenges that define their heroic efforts. For Batwoman, that means a return to Gotham City and a new, terrifying vampiric threat in addition to Alice’s deliriously diabolical machinations with both of those things on top of family drama and a bit of imposter syndrome for Kate Kane, at least from what we’re seeing in the new preview for “How Queer Everything Is Today!” Sunday’s upcoming new episode of Batwoman.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video below, we get our first look at the latest foe for Batwoman: a vampire-like woman named Nocturna. In comics, there are a couple of versions of the character, the pre-Crisis Natalia Knight and the post-Crisis Natalie Metternich. It’s unclear which version Batwoman’s Nocturna will be based off of, though given the post-Crisis comics character has been a foe of Batwoman’s in comics it seems that will be the most likely take. The Natalie Metternich character is a bit of a black widow type character, who was incarcerated at Arkham for the murder of several of her husbands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will also pick up on the threads from the midseason finale in which Kate’s (Ruby Rose) stepmother Catherine (Elizabeth Anwies) was murdered by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) leaving Jacob (Dougray Scott) to take the fall and Mary (Nicole Kang) devastated.

“I played the reality of my mother dying, and then, only afterwards do I see the reverberations of it being in Gotham, being a Kane, unknowingly being related to Batwoman,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “Because Mary doesn’t know those things, she’s just holding her dying mother in her arms. And that is what helped in episodes one, two, and three, for me too, in order to play somebody that was full and not just playing a trope or not just playing one side. I just took episode one. I played to the reality of not seeing my sister in so many years, and really being someone I look up to and who I think is cool…which, I think Ruby is cool. I handle one moment at a time in Mary’s life, so far it successfully helps reveal more and more parts of an already full person as opposed to trying to guess and play a story that these characters, if well-played, don’t even know that they’re in. The Joker doesn’t know he’s The Joker. We’re always interested in the how, how he got there, or why he is the way he is. So I think we’re in Mary’s why, how, how is she becoming the person she is?”

You can check out the synopsis for “How Queer Everything Is Today!” below.

AFTERMATH — While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity…and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “How Queer Everything Is Today!” airs January 19th.