CW President Seemingly Hints ‘Batwoman’ Likely to Be Picked Up

Before the pilot has even completed production, The CW president Mark Pedowitz made some comments during the network’s TCA appearance today that suggested the network is poised to order a full season of Batwoman, the Arrowverse spinoff starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, the cousin of Batman.

The comments come on the heels of an early renewal for all of the other DC/CW superhero shows — Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning. That is five, and when asked about scheduling for the fall, the network exec said that they did not know about the plausibility of airing all six DC superhero shows at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get it, six? Because the plan at this moment is likely to pick up Batwoman and have one superhero series for each night they have new shows on the air.

In May, CW schedulers will fit where everything fits, and an allocation for how many episodes for each show. “We’re not sure we’ll air all 6 DC shows at the same time,” Pedowitz says, seemingly including #Batwoman #TCA19 — KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) January 31, 2019

The character made her Arrowverse debut late last year during an annual crossover event, and the ‘Elseworlds’ arc helped Rose forge a fanbase with Batwoman fans.

With a pilot order in the books, The CW has tasked Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) to oversee the project as showrunner with Greg Berlanti acting as executive producer. As for a director, the pilot will be overseen by David Nutter who did the pilots for The Flash, Arrow, and Game of Thrones.

At this time, there is no word on what a full series order for Batwoman could look like, but fans got a taste of Kate already. The character stepped out in the ‘Elseworlds’ crossover easily, leaving fans to pile praise on top of Rose. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, a tentative blurb about Batwoman has gone live, and the description builds upon the outspoken personality that Kate put together last year.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the blurb reads.

With the Arrowverse’s line up growing, Batwoman stands to refresh the franchise and add another female lead to The CW’s comic book catalog. As for Rose, the actress told fans before in a previous interview that Kate is a woman who knows what she wants; The only trouble is that the heroine can err on the side of cocky more so than confident, a flaw which makes her flub up in some times fun ways.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a ‘State of DC Movies’ address.