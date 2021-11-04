Batwoman: What Is Black Glove?

The third season of Batwoman is officially in full swing, and it has been introducing elements of DC Comics canon that fans might not have been expecting to see. One of the main cruxes of the season has been the various Batman trophies that were let loose in the Season 2 finale, something that Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team have been dealing with each week. In addition to that, the series’ latest episode appears to have set up an even bigger threat — the Arrowverse’s version of Black Glove. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of Batwoman, “Antifreeze”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Gotham’s 30 Under 30 gala being interrupted by agents of Black Glove, who froze Jordan Moore (Keeya King) and her allies using Mr. Freeze’s technology, so they couldn’t publicly expose the group’s wrongdoings. As the end of the episode revealed, Black Glove was partially using its technology so they could better improve Mr. Freeze’s formula, creating a serum that could freeze and unfreeze people easily. The serum was being created for Jada Jet (Robin Givens), who hoped to use it on her son, Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan).

So, who exactly are Black Glove? Created by Grant Morrison and Tony S. Daniel, the group first made their debut in 2007’s Batman #667. The group was initially concocted following the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne, and was rooted in performing an ancient ritual surrounding the bat-god Barbatos. The organization hides in plain sight as a group of rich people who throw extravagant parties, and who also have a reserve of actors and corrupt politicians to carry out their bidding. The group orchestrated a massive conspiracy to try to manipulate Batman, which unfolded in the pages of Batman: RIP.

There are two members of Black Glove who could be key for the story Batwoman is telling — one is Jezebel Jet, the character that Jada Jet appears to be inspired by. In the comics, Jezebel is born into the human trafficking trade within the Black Glove, but eventually rises to a position of power within the organization, while also double-crossing Bruce Wayne in the process. The second is the supposed leader of Black Glove — Dr. Simon Hurt, an ancestor of Bruce’s who is also named Thomas Wayne. Depending on how Batwoman adapts the organization, there’s a chance that we could see a version of Dr. Hurt in some capacity, with some degree of the weirdness associated with his comic appearances.

